Seattle Seahawks pegged as worst team in the NFC West
Team progression in the NFL is rarely linear, but it is unusual to expect a team to regress when they have improved in the offseason. That's frequently occurring with the Seattle Seahawks as the team gears up for its Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports writer John Breech isn't the first or the last one to note the Seahawks as the worst team in the NFC West heading into 2025.
Hype around the Arizona Cardinals is building for one reason or another, the Los Angeles Rams were a playoff team last season and the 49ers are the division favorite every year, regardless of whether the team is actually good or not.
That often leaves the Seahawks at the bottom. Seattle is coming off a 10-7 season in which they only didn't win the division due to a strength of victory tiebreaker that went to the Rams. With their offensive makeover, many expect the Seahawks to be worse than in 2024.
Breech, in particular, picked Seattle to be the only team in the NFC West to finish below .500 at 8-9, sinking the franchise by two wins from a season ago. Breech also has the 49ers rebounding from an atrocious 6-10 season a year ago to win the division with a 13-4 record, led by MVP-winning quarterback Brock Purdy.
Arizona comes in second (10-7 overall) with the Rams in third (9-8). The division essentially will flip from the 2024 season, according to Breech.
Of course, it's all speculation and conjecture on which team is really the best in the NFC West. Seattle's offensive turnover has plenty of people concerned about how effective the Seahawks will be at putting points on the board. Meanwhile, the defense could be among the best in the league.
Seattle's Week 1 game against the 49ers will be an excellent measuring stick for where the Seahawks stack up against their rivals.
