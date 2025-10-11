Seahawks make decision on CB Riq Woolen status ahead of Sunday's Jaguars game
The Seattle Seahawks will be without cornerback Riq Woolen in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team officially downgraded him from "doubtful" to "out" on Saturday afternoon.
Woolen's absence will add to Seattle's secondary woes, as cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love both (hamstring) also unlikely to play with injuries. Woolen suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn't been cleared through the NFL's protocol system.
To take up the slack for three of its top secondary defenders, the Seahawks have elevated cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Jerrick Reed II from the practice squad. A former Pro Bowler, this will be Griffin's second game this season.
Cornerbacks Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick and Nehemiah Pritchett might also be pressed into more duty Sunday against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the upstart 4-1 Jaguars.
"Shaq could be part of the plan based off of what's going on, yeah," Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. "I love having Shaq out there because he competes. He attacks all the mental stuff, he knows it, he's got a great attitude, and he competes. We can go into games with that for sure."
Reed has played in one game this defense, on special teams.
