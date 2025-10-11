Seattle Seahawks looking to familiar face for help amid defensive devastation
When it comes to health, the Seattle Seahawks' secondary has certainly seen better days.
Heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks have already listed three starting defensive backs - cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen and safety Julian Love - as doubtful to play. Witherspoon and Love have already missed time this season, and the defense has suffered as a result.
Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori was also listed on the injury report earlier in the week, but has no designation now and is expected to play.
Still, that's a lot of injuries to deal with, and the Seahawks need some players to step up. One of those players is practice squad corner Shaquill Griffin, who is expected to be active for the second time this season.
“Shaq will be part of the plan, based on what’s going on,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.
Griffin, 30, spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks from 2017-20, starting 53 of the 57 games he appeared in. In that time, he recorded 249 total tackles (203 solo), 48 pass breakups and six interceptions. He earned his first, and so far only, Pro Bowl selection in 2019.
After bouncing around the league for a few years, Griffin returned to Seattle this offseason on the practice squad. He made his season debut in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but logged just three total snaps. Needless to say, he's expected to play a far larger role against the Jaguars, one of his former teams.
“I love having Shaq out there, because he competes,” Macdonald said. “The guy just attacks all the mental stuff; he knows it. He’s got a great attitude. And he competes.
“And we can go into games with that, for sure.”
Of course, Griffin is a newcomer to Mike Macdonald's defense, but he loves what he's seen so far.
“I love it. It still gives me a chance to be aggressive,” Griffin said. “I know a lot of things I am good at, putting hands on, get a chance to press up. I love the change-up part of your body about it, too, as well, get a chance to get a little bit more aggressive.
“The best thing about it, you give everybody a chance to do what they do best. It’s off coverage. So press coverage, everybody got a position where they can make the best plays for themselves.”
