Seahawks may already have been betrayed by season ticket holders vs. 49ers
In the bible the book of I Timothy says that the love of money is the root of all evil. That's certainly true out in the real world and also in professional football, which is supposed to be a refuge from the ravages of reality. The sad fact is that many NFL fans put the resale value of their tickets above maintaining home field advantage for their team.
That's been particularly true for the Seattle Seahawks in the 10 years since they last dominated the NFL with the league's loudest and most-intimidating crowd. Any time a team wins a Super Bowl, tickets tend to get more expensive and crowds get more corporate and less interested in what's actually happening on the field.
That situation came to a head last season when the Seahawks hosted the Green Bay Packers, and found that the stadium had effectively turned into West Coast Lambeau Field. To their credit, the team has since adjusted their season ticket policy to crack down on those sellout fans, but it appears to not have been enough.
According to a forecast by ticket reseller Vivid Seats, the crowd at Lumen Field for today's game is going to made up of 53% 49ers fans.
There are some who have disputed this number and we'll have to wait and see what the crowd looks like later today to find out. However, it's certainly not a stretch to believe that this scenario could happen given the makeup of the stadium for big games in recent years.
Well-traveled fanbases for the Steelers, Bills and Packers have outnumbered Seahawks fans for critical matchups the last few seasons. One would hope that playing against the most-bitter division rivals would result in a different dynamic - especially in the first game of the season. That's probably a bit naive given the trend, though.
If you can't be bothered to show up for a huge game in the season opener against a heated rival, maybe you don't deserve those season tickets at all - no matter how much you may have paid for them. There must be hundreds of thousands of real, committed Seahawks fans out there who would love the opportunity to show up and actually do their job.
