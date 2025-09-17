Analyst rightly claims Seahawks' road Steelers victory is praiseworthy
After a 17-13 home loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks needed to make a statement in Week 2 if they didn't want to stare down the barrel of a lost season very early on.
Sure enough, they did exactly what they needed to.
The Seahawks marched into Acrisure Stadium and upset Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 31-17. They didn't play a perfect game, particularly in the first half, but they played far better than they did the week prior and gave fans and pundits a much better look at what they could be.
For one of those pundits, it's exactly what he needed to see. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco moved the Seahawks up six spots to No. 18 in his latest power rankings, making them among the biggest riser's in this week's edition.
"Going on the road and winning at Pittsburgh is a good look for this team," Prisco wrote. "The defense is going to be a problem for opposing offenses."
The Seahawks' defense was already hyped up as potentially one of the best in the NFL entering the season, and seeing as they held the Steelers to just 267 total yards - including just 72 on the ground - and picked off Rodgers twice, they look to be on the right track.
Seahawks show resolve in win over Steelers
The Seahawks faced a lot of adversity before and during the game. They had to deal with the fallout from the 49ers game throughout the week, and the stress of a cross-country road trip on top of that. Then during the game, quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions in the first half that helped put Seattle in an early hole.
However, they fought through all of that to earn a crucial victory, exactly what head coach Mike Macdonald wanted to see.
"Just really proud of our football team," Macdonald told reporters after the game. "After coming off a loss, and you're disappointed in how you started the season, and just the resolve on our team -- all the things. You've got to come across the country, a 10:00 a.m. start. This is a great atmosphere to play a football game. A tough atmosphere to play a football game. They've got great fans. It's a great atmosphere."
