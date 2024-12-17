Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Seahawks' Lack of Home-Field Advantage
The Seattle Seahawks' 30-13 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football was disappointing in many ways, as it ended their four-game win streak while their offense looked completely ineffective.
Additionally, it marked the continuation of a concerning trend: The diminishing home-field advantage of Lumen Field. Entire sections of the stadium were covered in green and yellow, and the noise level reflected that.
Opposing fans making up so much of the crowd in Seattle once seemed unthinkable, but that was clearly the case on Sunday night. Longtime Packers and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took part in several big games at Lumen Field over the years, and even he was shocked to see the takeover by the Cheeseheads.
"I couldn't believe the other night, and I caught a little bit because we were coming back on the road trip, was how many freaking Packer fans were there," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "Like, that never happened back in the day."
"I heard a 'Go Pack Go' chant in like the second quarter, it was like 7-0 Packers and I hear a 'Go Pack Go' chant. I was like, 'What in the hell is going on?' That's the wildest thing ever, and the Packers were on offense ... It sounded like it was like 60-40 Seattle fans maybe, or 70-30, but even that would be wild for that stadium. Never in all the years we played there did we have any presence that was remotely close to that. Shoutout to the Seattle fans for selling their tickets to the Packer fans."
This isn't the first time this season opposing fans have invaded Lumen Field. In Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, Bills Mafia showed out in droves in a 31-10 loss for Seattle. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith even said after that game that it "felt like we were on the road at times."
The lack of a home-field advantage is growing into more of a problem for the Seahawks, and seemingly, the best solution is simply to continue to improve and boost fan enthusiasm again.
