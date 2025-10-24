Analyst misses the mark with Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel's grade
The Seattle Seahawks' selection of former North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was far more significant than it appeared at first glance.
On the surface, the Seahawks entered the draft with a massive need along the offensive line, especially at guard, and snagged arguably the best one in the class. Looking deeper, though, this marked the first time the Seahawks have selected an offensive lineman in the first round since 2022, and the first time they've selected an interior lineman in the first round since 2016. So, the Zabel selection wasn't just about addressing a need, but also changing an entire philosophy.
That said, whether or not the pick is a success or not is always going to come down to how he performs as a player. So, how has he performed so far? Quite well according to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, who gave the Seahawks a "B" grade at the moment for the Zabel pick.
"Zabel has brought a level of competency and physicality of which the franchise has been seeking for several years," Edwards wrote. "The rookie has been first on the scene to defend his teammates on more than one occasion, including on 'Monday Night Football,' this season. Zabel has not allowed a sack this season, according to TruMedia."
If Zabel has been so impressive, though, why do the Seahawks not have an "A" grade for the pick? Well, it might have to do with his underlying numbers. Pro Football Focus is not very high on the rookie, giving him an overall grade of 53.1 (No. 55 out of 82 qualified guards), a pass block gradde of 54.5 (No. 53) and a run block grade of 51.7 (No. 63).
However, not allowing a single sack through seven games as a rookie is incredibly impressive regardless of what those underlying numbers say. Add in the fact that he's only allowed 10 pressures and three quarterback hits while taking just two penalties (per PFF), and it's clear that he's having an outstanding season.
Sometimes, the advanced stats don't tell the full story, and this is definitely one of those times.
