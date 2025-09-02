Analyst predicts Cooper Kupp won't play entire contract with Seahawks
Although he's from Washington state, seeing Cooper Kupp in a Seattle Seahawks uniform never seemed like a possibility, considering he previously played his entire eight-year career with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
However, now that he's signed with the Seahawks through the 2027 season, Seattle no longer has to deal with the torture that Kupp put them through — even if he isn't quite the player he was in 2021 when he won the Triple Crown.
Some pundits don't share the same level of optimism, especially those who focus heavily on Kupp's recent injuries that have forced him to miss 18 games over the last three seasons.
Fansided writer Sayre Bedinger has the Seahawks taking Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 13th overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to account for Kupp not playing out his entire contract with the team.
"[The Seahawks] still might have significant needs on the offensive line, but they’re passing on those here because of a potentially even more desperate need at wide receiver," Bedinger wrote. "I’m not expecting the Cooper Kupp addition to last more than a year or two, and the Seahawks don’t have much depth at this position right now at all."
In addition to Kupp, Seattle has Jaxon Smith-Njigba (100 catches for 1,130 receiving yards last season) and rookie Tory Horton, who looks like he could be a legitimate No. 3 wide receiver. If that trio works out this season, Seattle will have no reason to seek a pass-catcher in the first round of next year's draft.
Even more concerning is the projection that the Seahawks will be picking 13th overall in the draft. That would be the highest pick the team has had (that wasn't acquired in a trade) since selection tackle Russell Okung No. 6 overall in the 2010 draft.
That would mean the Seahawks would drop off significantly in 2025, which seems like the opposite of where the team is trending. To Bedinger's credit, anything can happen in the NFL.
