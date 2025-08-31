All Seahawks

Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf both named to NFL all-second generation team

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers past and present are following in their fathers' footsteps.

Jon Alfano

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) interacts with fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
With it being so hard to make it to the NFL, most players who do will be the only ones in their families to ever do so.

However, that's not the case for all of them. It's seemingly becoming more common for sons of former NFL players to make it to the league, which is very cool to see, but can also make fans who grew up watching their fathers play feel old.

The Athletic's Saad Yousef and Jayna Bardahl put together a team consisting of only current NFL players whose fathers previously played in the league, which they dubbed the "all-second-generation team." As it turns out, both a current and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver made the cut.

Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf carrying on families' legacy

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp, who signed with the Seahawks this offseason after eight years with the rival Los Angeles Rams, and DK Metcalf, whom the Seahawks traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, were named as starting wideouts for this team, alongside Arizona Cardinals star Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf have different backstories, given their fathers weren’t pass catchers," Yousef and Bardahl wrote. "Kupp’s father, Craig, was a quarterback (and grandfather, Jake, was a guard). Metcalf’s father, Terrence, had a strong seven-year run as a guard with the Chicago Bears from 2002 through 2008. Their sons have each made the Pro Bowl as a receiver, with Kupp also winning the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year award."

Craig Kupp was a 1990 fifth-round pick by the New York Giants, but his lone NFL game came a year later with the then-Phoenix Cardinals. He completed three of seven passes for 23 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 34-0 loss against Washington. The Sunnyside native spent time with the Dallas Cowboys later that season after being waived, and also with the San Antonio Riders and Montreal Machine of the now-defunct World League of American Football (would later be known as NFL Europe).

By comparison, Terrence Metcalf had a far more stable career with the Bears. He may not have been a star per se, but staying in the NFL for seven years is nothing to scoff at.

In both cases, though, it's safe to say the sons are outperforming the fathers.

JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

