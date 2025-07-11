Analytics model predicts Seahawks RB to mirror 2024 James Cook
Could Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker be a breakout candidate in 2025? He is among the most talented backs in the NFL, but he's struggled with health through his young career. If he can stay healthy, then the sky is the limit.
This is so true that an analytics model is predicting a big breakout season. Last year, the same model from CBS Sports predicted James Cook's huge year, and he delivered on that front. Could Walker follow in Cook's footsteps? The model believes he can.
"He simply could not evade the injury bug in 2024, missing Weeks 2 and 3 due to an oblique, missing Weeks 14 and 15 due to a calf, and missing Weeks 17 and 18 due to an ankle," Ryan Wooden said. "It was apparent that Walker was playing at less than full health as he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry after averaging 4.4 over his first two seasons. Even with that decrease in productivity and missing six games, he scored at least eight touchdowns for the third straight year."
Because the Seahawks have paved a path for a huge workload for Walker, two things are true. One, he has to avoid being hurt by taking on more work. Two, if he is, he will have a really good year. "[Seattle] moved on from vets Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while the Seahawks took an offensive guard with their first-round pick, and then were the only team to select a fullback in the 2025 NFL Draft," Wooden said.
"After dropping to the RB29 last season, SportsLine's advanced model has lofty Fantasy football projections for Walker in 2025 and has him as a top-20 Fantasy running back," the analyst concluded. The odds are good that the Seahawks' back will end up as one of the best picks in fantasy football next season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year