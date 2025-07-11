'Beast Quake' earns incredible superlative from NFL insider
On Jan. 8, 2011, Marshawn Lynch officially cemented his place as a Seattle Seahawks legend.
The Seahawks found themselves in a David vs. Goliath situation against the New Orleans Saints that day. They were the first team to ever make the playoffs with a losing record in a full season (i.e.,not counting the strike-shortened season in 1982), while the Saints were the defending Super Bowl champions and coming off a strong 11-5 season. with New Orleans coming in as a 10-point favorite, everyone basically assumed it'd be an easy win for the road team.
However, the Seahawks proved to be a worthy adversary, going blow-for-blow with their opponent throughout the day. Then with just over three minutes left, Lynch delivered the knockout blow, shaking off nine tackles on a 67-yard touchdown run to put the Seahawks up 41-30. The Seahawks would go on to win 41-36 after the Saints' last gasp, and this play would soon earn the nickname of "Beast Quake" in reference to the seismic activity it caused around the stadium.
Nearly 15 years later, this play still lives on in NFL lore. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently ranked it as the third best NFL moment of the 21st Century.
"Did the Seahawks win the Super Bowl this year? Were they even a top title contender? The truth is, it doesn't really matter now, because Marshawn Lynch's defining wild-card touchdown rumble against the Saints was a 'where were you' kind of moment," Benjamin wrote. "Rarely has a player exuded so much nasty authority on a single play. Seahawks fan or not, you simply had to stop what you were doing, mouth ajar, to relive this one on the replay."
The only moments ranked ahead of the "Beast Quake" are the New England Patriots' 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI and David Tyree's helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII. So, Lynch's iconic run ranks as the best NFL moment this century not from a Super Bowl (and the best not involving the Patriots, oddly enough).
Lynch had many outstanding moments throughout his legendary career, but it's simply impossible to top the "Beast Quake."
