CBS analyst is latest to hop aboard Seahawks' bandwagon with Super Bowl prediction
Not sure if the 12s are prepared to squeeze in much tighter and make some room, but ready or not here come the NFL analysts trying to hop aboard the Seattle Seahawks' bandwagon.
There was plenty of room - and an echo chamber filled with Sam Darnold "told you so" critics - after the quarterback's key fumble led to the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But after three consecutive wins highlighted by a road domination of the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers and last week's escape in the desert over the Arizona Cardinals, fans and experts alike are now flocking to praise the Seahawks.
MORE: Streaking Seahawks also winning their Geno Smith trade with Raiders
Enter Leger Douzable, who played for nine NFL teams during his 10 -year career. Now an analyst on CBS' NFL coverage, he admits to doubting Darnold at the start of the season.
"At the start of the season I was skeptical about this team," Douzable said this week. "Because of the offense."
Now, however, he's ready to throw the Seahawks in the mix for not only the NFC West title but also Super Bowl LX.
MORE: NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value of Seahawks' Riq Woolen
"If Sam Darnold and Klint Kubiak and that offense continues to play like this," Douzable said, "then they're dark horses not just to win the division but to win the Super Bowl."
Looking for their fourth consecutive win, the Seahawks host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks land among contenders in Week 5 power rankings
JSN doesn’t hold back on opinion of Seattle Seahawks’ defense
4 potential trade partners for struggling cornerback Riq Woolen