Streaking Seahawks also winning their Geno Smith trade with Raiders
As uncomfortable as it was for the 12s to see Geno Smith back at Lumen Field in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform during the preseason, but it would be even worse if he was still with the Seattle Seahawks.
That's because while Sam Darnold is playing like his 2024 self, so - unfortunately for the Raiders - is Smith. While watching DK Metcalf scamper for an 80-yard touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week might have brought a tear to the eye of Seahawks fans, seeing Smith already throw a league-high seven interceptions might prompt a sigh of relief.
MORE: Seahawks' QB Sam Darnold earns national praise for rare 'clutch moments'
Coming off his career-best year with the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks definitely bought Darnold's stock at its all-time high. But, more importantly, they apparently sold Smith's before his value plummeted.
General manager John Schneider traded Smith to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick that turnd into Jalen Milroe and perhaps the team's quarterback of the future. With Darnold at the controls the Seahawks are 3-1; Smith's Raiders are 1-3.
MORE: NFL analyst groups Seattle Seahawks with 3 other fringe playoff teams
The veteran did have a key fumble that directly led to Week 1's painful loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he's thrown only two picks and last week calmly led a drive that set up Jason Myers' game-winning field goal in a win at the Arizona Cardinals.
At the start of the season, some NFL experts had Darnold and Smith bunched together in their quarterback rankings. But now the separation is big, clear and great news for the Seahawks.
