Ciara does not believe husband Russell Wilson is guilty of 'corny' allegations
Russell Wilson hasn't played for the Seattle Seahawks since the 2021 season, but he remains one of the most successful players in franchise history. He led them to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons, leading them to their only Lombardi Trophy when they knocked off the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII
In addition to being an excellent quarterback, Wilson was also known for being "different." In fact, he was often called "corny" for his personality, something that his wife, Ciara, was asked about while being interviewed on The Breakfast Club.
During the interview, Charlamagne tha God asked Ciara how she felt when people describe her husband as 'corny', something she didn't feel needed a response.
"I don't even have to reply to that," Ciara said. "Why would I even respond to that, you know what I'm saying? I know what I know, and that's all that matters."
Instead of discussing the disparaging remarks Wilson endures, Ciara wanted to discuss how highly she thought of her husband.
"The smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know," she said. "What you see with him is really who he is. So, it's beautiful, it's different."
Wilson is on his third team in as many years, trying to make it with the New York Giants. He has rookie Jaxson Dart working behind him, so he might not be the long-term answer, but hopes to keep Dart on the bench for as long as possible.
