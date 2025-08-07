Blockbuster Russell Wilson trade labeled a nightmare for Broncos
Deciding when to move on from a star player can be tricky, but the Seattle Seahawks did just that perfectly in 2022.
In March of that year, the Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who earned nine Pro Bowl selection in his 10 seasons with the team, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock. While it undeniably hurt to trade away the best quarterback in franchise history, it became clear very quickly that the Seahawks made the right decision.
Not only did they get a haul in return for Wilson, but his short time in Denver was a disaster. He posted a career-worst 84.4 passer rating in 2022, and while he improved somewhat in 2023, he was still a shell of his past self.
Russell Wilson trade a disaster for Broncos
For how much the Wilson trade blew up in Denver's face, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin named it the second-worst player trade this century, only behind the deal that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
"Wilson was obviously a star for a long time in Seattle, but his final season there was marred by a finger injury and he struggled badly down the stretch," Dubin wrote. "The Broncos saw fit to trade a haul for him anyway, sending first- and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2022, along with Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and Drew Lock to Seattle for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-rounder.
"Worse than the trade, though, was the contract. Denver handed Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract with $165 million in guarantees. Wilson was a disaster during his first season in Denver, then was mostly hidden within the offense by Sean Payton in Year 2 before the Broncos decided to cut ties and take on the most dead money in history by releasing him. They seem to have hit on Bo Nix as his replacement, but the two-years sojourn was with Wilson was epically bad."
The Seahawks have gotten quite a lot out of the haul they received for Wilson. The picks they got became offensive tackle Charles Cross, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and edge rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, all of whom are at least solid starters (the Seahawks traded the fifth-round pick before using it). Even though Harris, Fant and Lock didn't accomplish much in Seattle, that's a very impressive return.
Even if they hadn't received that haul, though, the Seahawks still would've won just by moving on from Wilson and not giving him that disastrous extension.
