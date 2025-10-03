DK Metcalf is the one player Seahawks should have kept this offseason
Whether or not the Seattle Seahawks traded two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, a separation was likely inevitable.
Metcalf, 27, was entering the final year of his deal, and was angling for a new contract worth $30 million per year or more. Add in his infamous short fuse and the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the team's new top wideout, it's not too hard to see why the Seahawks decided to move on. The divorce became official in March, when the Seahawks sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick.
All that said, just because a separation was inevitable doesn't mean the Seahawks can't still miss him.
Metcalf has enjoyed a solid start to his Steelers career, catching 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He just had his best game in black and gold too, catching five passes for 126 yards, including a dazzling 80-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. He has now scored in each of his past three games.
The Seahawks' passing attack has looked pretty good to start the season, with new quarterback Sam Darnold being efficient with the ball and developing good chemistry with Smith-Njigba. However, one can't help but wonder what the offense would look like with Metcalf still around.
Smith-Njigba hasn't quite been a one-man show at wideout, but he has been responsible for more than a third of the Seahawks' targets and receptions. New No. 2 receiver Cooper Kupp has been a bit slow to start with just 15 receptions for 162 yards, and while rookie Tory Horton has shown plenty of promise, he's still working his way up to becoming a consistent part of the offense.
With Metcalf in the fold, the Seahawks would've had two receivers who are more than capable of being No. 1 options on their own, and that could've taken their passing game from good to great. Of course, the chemistry might've been different, but they surely would've figured it out eventually.
Again, while it was probably the most logical long-term decision for the Seahawks to part ways with Metcalf, but it still would've been fun to see him in this offense.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage