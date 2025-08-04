ESPN insider shares scoop on critical Seattle Seahawks position battle
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been and continues to be a mess heading into the 2025 season. They did select Grey Zabel, an offensive guard, in the first round of the 2025 draft, but this line is very much a work in progress.
Therefore, finding the best players, even if they're not very good overall, to play each spot this preseason is imperative. Sam Darnold's life and the Seahawks' success may well depend on it. That's why one insider's most intriguing position battle is up front.
ESPN analyst is watching one crucial offensive line battle
Right now, the Seahawks have only a couple of established, firm starters on the offensive line. Plenty of other things are totally up in the air, with the chance for any number of players to cement themselves as the starter soon.
"It isn't the most exciting position battle, but it may be the most important one given that Seattle's offensive line needs every edge it can get," ESPN's Brady Henderson said of the right guard positional battle.
"Incumbent Anthony Bradford has been taking most of the first-team reps ahead of Christian Haynes and Jalen Sundell," he added. That gives Bradford the nod, but Haynes has also been taking some reps at center as the Hawks try and find a place for him.
"With Haynes mixing in, Bradford made 11 uneven starts last year before an ankle injury ended his season," Henderson went on. "The Seahawks almost certainly won't rotate right guards like they did last season, but the competition there and at center could last into the preseason."
It's not likely to make or break the line, because none of the aforementioned players are elite offensive linemen. If they were, it wouldn't be a competition. Still, it's crucial to get the best possible five-man unit for Darnold's first year.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp
Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon
Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings
Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year