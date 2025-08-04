All Seahawks

ESPN insider shares scoop on critical Seattle Seahawks position battle

The right guard position is totally up for grabs.

Zach Roberts

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been and continues to be a mess heading into the 2025 season. They did select Grey Zabel, an offensive guard, in the first round of the 2025 draft, but this line is very much a work in progress.

Therefore, finding the best players, even if they're not very good overall, to play each spot this preseason is imperative. Sam Darnold's life and the Seahawks' success may well depend on it. That's why one insider's most intriguing position battle is up front.

ESPN analyst is watching one crucial offensive line battle

Right now, the Seahawks have only a couple of established, firm starters on the offensive line. Plenty of other things are totally up in the air, with the chance for any number of players to cement themselves as the starter soon.

"It isn't the most exciting position battle, but it may be the most important one given that Seattle's offensive line needs every edge it can get," ESPN's Brady Henderson said of the right guard positional battle.

"Incumbent Anthony Bradford has been taking most of the first-team reps ahead of Christian Haynes and Jalen Sundell," he added. That gives Bradford the nod, but Haynes has also been taking some reps at center as the Hawks try and find a place for him.

Christian Hayne
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"With Haynes mixing in, Bradford made 11 uneven starts last year before an ankle injury ended his season," Henderson went on. "The Seahawks almost certainly won't rotate right guards like they did last season, but the competition there and at center could last into the preseason."

It's not likely to make or break the line, because none of the aforementioned players are elite offensive linemen. If they were, it wouldn't be a competition. Still, it's crucial to get the best possible five-man unit for Darnold's first year.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp

Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon

Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings

Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/Seahawks News