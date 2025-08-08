All Seahawks

ESPN insider names Seattle Seahawks' standout performer at training camp

The Seattle Seahawks have one player standing out during training camp.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to have to step up to the plate for the offense this season.

ESPN insider Brady Henderson listed Smith-Njigba as the team's breakout performer during training camp so far.

"The third-year receiver has reached that level of excellence where highlight plays feel almost routine, but his strong camp shouldn't be overlooked," Henderson wrote.

"He has consistently looked like the Seahawks' best offensive player over the past two weeks, and the touchdown catch he made at the end of practice Monday while falling out of the side of the end zone was just one example.

"While mostly known for his work out of the slot over his first two seasons, Smith-Njigba continues to show he can win from the outside as well. That may be more of a necessity this season with DK Metcalf gone and Cooper Kupp filling the WR2 role."

Without Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the wide receiver room, Smith-Njigba is going to eat up most of their targets. Kupp will be able to pick up some of the slack as well, but the rising third-year pro is expected to be the main beneficiary.

The Seahawks offense could struggle a bit with Sam Darnold under center instead of Geno Smith, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kubiak is building a system that can allow this group to thrive together.

If Smith-Njigba can make a stronger impact this season for the Seahawks, the team could be a surprise playoff contender out of the NFC West.

