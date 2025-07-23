ESPN insider predicts surprising positional battle in Seahawks training camp
The Seattle Seahawks haven't been an amazing rushing team for some time now, but last year was especially disappointing in that regard.
Seattle finished the 2024 season averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards per game and outright abandoned the run game far too often. This came in spite of the Seahawks having two capable running backs in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, who finished with almost identical stat lines. The former rushed for 573 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, while the latter rushed for 569 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games but was more efficient with his carries.
With Klint Kubiak taking over the offense, Seattle should lean more on the ground game in 2025, but who will lead the charge?
Seahawks reporter predicts surprising running back battle
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Walker and Charbonnet may be competing for the starting running back job throughout training camp. Walker has seemingly had the starting job on lock, but his injury history, among other factors, may make things interesting.
"No one with the Seahawks has said that the RB1 job is up for grabs, and there's no real indication that it is. But nothing seems certain in Seattle's backfield considering the new coordinator, Walker's injury history and Zach Charbonnet's emergence last season in his absence," Henderson wrote. "Charbonnet doesn't have Walker's breakaway speed, but the Seahawks love his reliability, and his disciplined rushing style could fit well in Kubiak's outside zone scheme.
"If nothing else, he should at least have the opportunity to cut into Walker's workload as the primary back. Walker has missed 10 games in three seasons and was sidelined again during the spring with a minor ankle injury."
Walker is a great running back when healthy, as he showed in his rookie season. Unfortunately, he's dealt with injuries every year of his career, and last year was the worst yet.
On the other hand, Charbonnet has shown plenty of promise throughout his two NFL seasons, but how he fares as a full-time starter remains to be seen.
Suddenly, the running back position becomes one to watch as the Seahawks kick off training camp.
