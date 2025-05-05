Ex-Seattle Seahawks linebacker arrested for assault & harassment
It’s never a good look for the NFL when players find themselves in trouble with the law. Unfortunately, it continues to happen. The latest incident involves a former Seattle Seahawks linebacker, Devin Bush.
Selected 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft, Bush spent four years with the Steelers before heading to Seattle in 2023. He played just one year with the Seahawks, signing with the Cleveland Browns last year.
Bush, who still resides in Pittsburgh, was arrested in a nearby suburb, and is being charged with “simple assault and harassment.”
”Bush’s girlfriend told police she and Bush got into an argument and she began to video record it on her cellphone. She alleged Bush ‘began to chase her through the house trying to get the phone’, according to the complaint, and pinned her against a table before smashing the phone. The woman and her daughter left for a neighbor’s home, per the complaint.” — Zac Jackson, The Athletic
The linebacker admitted to smashing the phone, according to reports, but denied any physical altercation.
During his one season with Seattle, Bush recorded 37 tackles in a backup role. He had a better campaign in Cleveland, racking up 76 tackles and one sack. He signed a new one-year deal earlier this offseason.
