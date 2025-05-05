Russell Wilson rookie season ranked second-best for an NFL QB behind Jayden Daniels
Russell Wilson is set to begin a new chapter in 2025 with the New York Giants. It’s been a struggle for him ever since leaving the Seattle Seahawks as he now joins his third team since being traded in 2022. Even with his departure, Wilson remains a popular figure in Seattle thanks to all the success he had during his 10-year run as the starting quarterback.
Wilson, a third-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2012, had his pro potential questioned when he entered the league due to his height. He proved the doubters wrong by not only winning the starting job, but putting together one of the best seasons ever by a rookie quarterback.
His first year was so impressive that it took until 2024 to be surpassed, according to FanDuel. A ranking of theirs from earlier this year has been making the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Wilson’s 2012 campaign is second to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels had a remarkable first season for the Commanders. The rookie led Washington to a 12-5 record in the regular season as well as a berth in the NFC Championship Game. Daniels had 3,568 yards through the air with 25 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He was dangerous on the ground as well, with 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
It’s fair to place that ahead of Wilson’s rookie year, although his was fantastic. Seattle went 11-5 with Wilson and 1-1 in the playoffs. He threw for 3,118 yards with a 26-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was also a weapon on the ground, running for 489 yards with four touchdowns.
It was the start of an era that included two Super Bowl appearances and one title.
