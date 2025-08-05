Fantasy experts tout DK Metcalf over Seahawks' receivers

All Seahawks

Despite two seasons of declining production with the Seattle Seahawks, fantasy football experts are predicting a big season for new Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 1 WR DK Metcalf.

Richie Whitt

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In a dream scenario, the Seattle Seahawks have enough receiving talent to take them to the NFC West title and a playoff berth. In a Fantasy Football scenario, however, the 12s are yanked back to reality.

In a new ranking of NFL receivers, Fantasy Pros supplies team owners with a cheat sheet of receivers with "league-winning upside." Not only the list: current Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Tory Horton. On the list: Former Seattle favorite DK Metcalf.

Ouch.

Joining Metcalf on the elite list: Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets),
Tetairoa McMillan (Carollina Panthers), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals), D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears), Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions).

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf arrives to training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Writes Fantasy Pros about Metcalf's outlook catching passes in Pittsburgh from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "Pittsburgh’s D.K. Metcalf is a great value at WR22. The Steelers showed how much they thought of their newly acquired WR1 by shipping off his only target competition in George Pickens to Dallas. Another new addition to their lineup is veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a reputation for locking onto his WR1. All those years of high targets and elite production from Davante Adams could be a sign of what’s to come for Metcalf in 2025.”

Though not accompanied by a lot of fanfare or lofty expectations, the Seahawks are content with new quarterback Sam Darnold and his stable of receivers. Will Seattle miss Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant, or will new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak usher in the new era seamlessly?

In Seattle last season Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns; Smith-Njigba 100 for 1,130 and six scores.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) can’t hang on to a pass in the end zone as he is defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (25) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

