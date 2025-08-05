Fantasy experts tout DK Metcalf over Seahawks' receivers
In a dream scenario, the Seattle Seahawks have enough receiving talent to take them to the NFC West title and a playoff berth. In a Fantasy Football scenario, however, the 12s are yanked back to reality.
In a new ranking of NFL receivers, Fantasy Pros supplies team owners with a cheat sheet of receivers with "league-winning upside." Not only the list: current Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Tory Horton. On the list: Former Seattle favorite DK Metcalf.
Ouch.
Joining Metcalf on the elite list: Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets),
Tetairoa McMillan (Carollina Panthers), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals), D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears), Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions).
Writes Fantasy Pros about Metcalf's outlook catching passes in Pittsburgh from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "Pittsburgh’s D.K. Metcalf is a great value at WR22. The Steelers showed how much they thought of their newly acquired WR1 by shipping off his only target competition in George Pickens to Dallas. Another new addition to their lineup is veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a reputation for locking onto his WR1. All those years of high targets and elite production from Davante Adams could be a sign of what’s to come for Metcalf in 2025.”
Though not accompanied by a lot of fanfare or lofty expectations, the Seahawks are content with new quarterback Sam Darnold and his stable of receivers. Will Seattle miss Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant, or will new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak usher in the new era seamlessly?
In Seattle last season Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns; Smith-Njigba 100 for 1,130 and six scores.
