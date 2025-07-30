Former Cowboys star is raising the bar for Seahawks in camp
DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after spending 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys. A second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence developed into one of the more well rounded defensive ends in the league, standing out as a pass rusher and run defender. He’s also back on the field for the first time in nearly a year.
Lawrence suffered a foot injury that ended his final season in Dallas after just four games. He’s been thrilled to be back at work and has been a standout during Seattle’s training camp.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks prized rookie is learning from an unlikely source in camp
Head coach Mike MacDonald recently spoke with The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell and praised Lawrence for his work in drills, saying he’s never seen anyone quite like D-Law.
“He’s the best drill player I’ve ever seen in my life,” Macdonald said, via Bell. “You could ask him to do any drill known to mankind, and just the trust he has on why you’re doing it. ...it is 1,000% every rep, the intent of what he’s trying to create.”
Macdonald also spoke about Lawrence holding teammates accountable, citing a time when he forced a teammate off the field for jumping offside.
“That’s the standard he’s setting for our (defensive) front,” Macdonald said, “so the guys don’t have a choice but to fall in line.”
DeMarcus Lawrence as a mentor
Lawrence is even taking Derick Hall under his wing, helping the young pass rusher learn the ropes.
Hall had a breakout campaign with eight sacks last season, but is picking up tips from Lawrence, which could lead to even more success.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks release exclusive look at Nick Emmanwori's pick-six of Jalen Milroe
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line