How Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacted to big new addition to offense
Jaxon Smith-Nijigba has to be breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Cooper Kupp join the Seattle Seahawks. Before the veteran wide receiver joined the team, their receiving corps was beginning to look like a major weakness.
The depth behind Smith-Njigba was wiped out after Seattle released veteran Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Nijigba was the last man standing and while he's more than capable of being the No. 1 option, there wasn't anyone on the roster capable of taking the pressure off his shoulders.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' newest wide receiver returns to old stomping grounds
That changed when Kupp signed a three-year deal with Seattle after spending the past eight years with the Los Angeles Rams. It didn't take long for Smith-Nijigba to show his excitement either. He quickly went to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted "Cooooooooooooppppp," giving a shoutout to his former rival.
Smith-Njigba was excellent in his second season with the Seahawks, recording 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 100 receptions. He will now have some help from Kupp, who had 67 receptions for 710 yards with six touchdowns in 12 games for the Rams.
Seattle could still look for more depth in the 2025 NFL Draft but this duo allows them to feel confident moving forward.
More Seahawks on SI stories
DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seattle, Seahawks and fans after big trade
Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media hysteria over Geno/Darnold swap
Controversial Seahawks DB earns a significant performance bonus
Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes