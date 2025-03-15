All Seahawks

How Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacted to big new addition to offense

How did JSN react to the Seahawks new addition?

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball after a catch while chased by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Nijigba has to be breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Cooper Kupp join the Seattle Seahawks. Before the veteran wide receiver joined the team, their receiving corps was beginning to look like a major weakness.

The depth behind Smith-Njigba was wiped out after Seattle released veteran Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Nijigba was the last man standing and while he's more than capable of being the No. 1 option, there wasn't anyone on the roster capable of taking the pressure off his shoulders.

That changed when Kupp signed a three-year deal with Seattle after spending the past eight years with the Los Angeles Rams. It didn't take long for Smith-Nijigba to show his excitement either. He quickly went to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted "Cooooooooooooppppp," giving a shoutout to his former rival.

Smith-Njigba was excellent in his second season with the Seahawks, recording 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 100 receptions. He will now have some help from Kupp, who had 67 receptions for 710 yards with six touchdowns in 12 games for the Rams.

Seattle could still look for more depth in the 2025 NFL Draft but this duo allows them to feel confident moving forward.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

