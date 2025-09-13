Seahawks QB Sam Darnold taking blame for late loss to 49ers
Sam Darnold is looking forward to Sunday and his first career start in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. But part of the eight-year veteran's mindset is still in Week 1, on the San Francisco 49ers' 9-yard line in the final minute of the game.
With the Seattle Seahawks trailing 17-13 Darnold, known as getting rid of the ball as quick as any quarterback in the NFL, held the ball too long trying to make a game-winning play. Niners' edge rusher Joey Bosa finally shoved right tackle Abe Lucas into Darnold's lap. When he went to throw, the ball grazed Lucas' back and caused a fumble to sealed the loss in dramatic, depressing fashion.
Darnold will be ready for the Steelers on Sunday, but not before taking blame for the Seahawks being 0-1.
“I thought the protection was awesome all day,” Darnold said Thursday. “Obviously, that last play I feel like I could have got the ball out a little bit quicker, to be honest with you.”
Ultimately Darnold was trying to make the correct throw - a short pass to running back Kenneth Walker since no receiver was open in the end zone - but he made it too late.
“If we checked that ball down,” Darnold said, “who knows what happens.”
The Seahawks chose Darnold over Geno Smith and gave him a $100 million contract. He's got to be better than that with the game on the line. He only threw for 150 yards, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was nonetheless optimistic about his quarterback moving forward.
“I was impressed with Sam,” Kubiak said. “I thought he did, with the opportunities that we gave him, a great job. Sam’s going to keep getting better as we go along.”
