Insider doubts Seattle Seahawks' back-breaking bad offensive line is truly fixed
One of the most glaring holes the Seattle Seahawks had last year was on the offensive line. It could not protect Geno Smith very well, and it contributed to their inability to make the playoffs despite the division being wide open. In 2025, the hope is that a few signings and the selection of Grey Zabel will help things.
The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar believes that is the biggest question lingering over the season. Did they do enough to actually fix things, or will the Band-Aid solutions falter and create more offensive distress this year?
He wrote, "The answer to this question will define the season. The Seahawks have talented skill players on offense, and they’re returning nearly every starter from a defense that was a top-10 unit in 2024. Sam Darnold demonstrated he can be a competent quarterback when his supporting cast is strong."
But the caveat is that offensive line. "Is a potential lineup of Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford and Abe Lucas enough to qualify as strong?" he asked. "(Zabel, a rookie, is the only new player in that lineup.) New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and his front line hold the keys to the Seahawks’ season."
If Darnold can't be protected, then he's not going to succeed. The Los Angeles Rams, a team he'll have to face twice in 2025, sacked him a ton during their playoff upset of the Minnesota Vikings, and the pressure was a big reason they made him look more like the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers version of Darnold. That is not a recipe for success in 2025 in Seattle.
