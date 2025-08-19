Seattle Seahawks 'getting close' to deciding starting offensive line
The optimism surrounding the Seattle Seahawks' starting offensive line is far higher in 2025 than it was last season. The addition of first-round left guard Grey Zabel and a healthy Abraham Lucas at right tackle have shored up a unit that struggled in 2024.
Seattle's top two competitions in the trenches this year were at center and right guard. Former 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi and 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell have been battling it out at center.
Oft-struggling former fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford and second-year former third-round pick Christian Haynes were the primary competitors at right guard for most of training camp.
Bradford appears to be the heavy favorite to maintain his starting role, and Sundell may have leapfrogged Oluwatimi at center after turning in two strong preseason outings against Kansas City and Las Vegas. Oluwatimi has been sidelined with a back injury through both games.
"We're getting close. I don't know if we're going to announce it, but we're getting close," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Sunday regarding when they will decide on a starting offensive line, per the team's official website.
A decision coming sometime before the team's final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 23, would make sense, as they could more easily make decisions on who to play and not play. The coaching staff will presumably have made up their minds before — or by the end of — the joint practice against the Packers, which precedes the game.
Oluwatimi's injury may have cost him his starting role, at least to begin the season, as Sundell has played exceptionally well in two preseason appearances. Sundell has earned the third-highest pass-blocking grade (84.6) and 13th-highest run-blocking grade (73.2) among centers from Pro Football Focus this preseason.
The Seahawks' offensive line as a whole has earned praise, especially after paving the way to the team's 268 rushing yards against the Chiefs on Friday. It's preseason, but the early returns are looking good for Seattle's offense after switching to a more physical approach and investing in the personnel.
