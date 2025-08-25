Seahawks' Jalen Milroe wasn't worst NFL rookie QB of preseason Week 3
Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe flashed his potential all throughout the season, but he ended it on a particularly poor note. The Seahawks were dominated by the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, with Milroe posting a rough stat line: 13/24, 128 yards, one touchdown, and five sacks taken. He lost three fumbles, too.
He did add 31 yards on the ground, but it was a pretty awful outing overall, which isn't all that shocking since he's a toolsy rookie QB playing in a meaningless preseason game. However, despite how it seems, he was not the worst rookie QB in Week 3, apparently.
Jalen Milroe avoids awful distinction after terrible preseason game
Jalen Milroe was pretty abysmal to close out the preseason, providing more evidence that he's not quite ready yet. However, he was not ranked by CBS analyst Jared Dubin as the worst rookie QB.
Shedeur Sanders, who took five sacks and only attempted six passes, was ranked the worst. Kyle McCord and Cam Miller both ranked ahead of Milroe, though the Seahawks QB ranked eighth overall, so still not good whatsoever.
About Milroe, Dubin said that he had a few nice intermediate and deep throws, and his touchdown was good. "But he also took five sacks on just 29 dropbacks, fumbled it away on one of them, botched a snap on another dropback and fumbled the ball again on a quarterback sneak play," Dubin said.
All three fumbles turned into crushing turnovers. "That's obviously less than ideal. Were it not for a few of the nice passes, he'd be lower on the list," Dubin added. Milroe's ball security was appalling in Week 3, and it certainly didn't help the Seahawks since they only scored seven points in the disgusting loss.
It was hopefully a learning experience for Milroe, who still, even in a bad performance, showed why the Seahawks wanted him. He's still a while away from being NFL-ready, but there were glimpses even amid a turnover-filled day for the former Alabama product. He'll now sit behind Sam Darnold and try to continue learning and improving during the regular season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from 2025 preseason finale against Packers
Mike Macdonald has bad news for Seahawks WRs trying to make roster
Sam Darnold raves to Richard Sherman about Seahawks’ offensive line
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ sloppy preseason loss to the Packers