Seahawks GM makes aggressive trade to upgrade offensive line in PFF mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks have a total of 10 selections in this year’s draft. That includes the 18th overall pick, along with a pair of choices in the second, third, fifth, and seventh rounds. General manager John Schneider has made a habit of drafting offensive linemen over the past three years. He’s added seven trench warriors to the team since 2022.
Now given the fact that the team has not been overly active in free agency when it comes to this area, there’s an assumption that Schneider is holding his 10 cards and waiting for this year’s three-day process at Lambeau Field from April 24-26. In case you haven’t read, Seattle’s offensive line was ranked 31st in the league this past season by Pro Football Focus. The site’s main concern over this unit was the interior, which will definitely have a new starting left guard as veteran Laken Tomlinson has signed with the Houston Texans.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has Schneider making a move late in the first round. After selecting University of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams with the 18th selection, Wasserman has the Seahawks swinging a deal with the Minnesota Vikings for the 24th overall pick.
In order for Schneider to move back into the first round, it means that Seattle will have to give the Vikings their own second-round pick (No. 50), the third-round choice they obtained from the Raiders for Smith (No. 92), and a third-round pick in 2026. The selection is North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
“After trading away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for Day 2 picks,” said Wasserman, “the Seahawks have the flexibility to maneuver up for whoever they feel will improve their roster. They are in desperate need of interior offensive line help. Zabel’s athleticism and potential to play guard or center would be a major asset as Klint Kubiak attempts to rebuild this offense in his vision.”
Adding a versatile talent to a unit that could have numerous changes this season would bode extremely well for Mike Macdonald, Kubiak, and new offensive line coach John Benton—not to mention new starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and three-year running back Kenneth Walker III.
