All Seahawks

Keeping Geno Smith Expensive For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks would be paying the price by keeping Geno Smith on the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith carries a $44.5 million cap hit next season, which is a hefty price for a player that has yet to win a playoff game.

That being said, Smith did have a decent year for the Seahawks in his third season as the starter. He completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for a career-best 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

At 34 years old, Smith is a decent quarterback, but he isn't someone the Seahawks are likely planning to keep around for the long haul.

The Seahawks may have an out this offseason with him, and they should consider taking it.

"Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald recently said he saw no reason that Geno Smith wouldn't be back in Seattle next season. In reality, there are about 31 million reasons why the Seahawks could ultimately decide to move on from the quarterback. That's how much of his $44.5 million cap hit they could free up if they were to move on from him," Bleacher Report writes.

"That's not saying it's likely. This was his least productive season as a starter for Seattle, but he still went 10-7 as the starter. Considering the general lack of depth in this rookie quarterback class, this might not be the year to dump a proven vet and draft his successor.

"However, the potential cap savings and search for a new offensive coordinator does present an opportunity to shuffle the deck on offense."

The Seahawks don't quite have a better solution compared to Smith, which may be the best reason to keep him. However, moving on from Smith and giving Sam Howell a true chance to start in his final year under his rookie deal could be a solution that could net Seattle some improvement.

Howell was a full-time starter in 2023, and he was traded to the Seahawks a little less than a year ago to give the team some insurance if Smith wasn't good enough. Well, Smith did just good enough to warrant keeping him around, but not enough to produce any meaningful playoff results.

It's a catch-22 situation. The Seahawks face struggles by taking either path, so they may as well take the one that's more familiar. Going with Smith under center is certainly less risky, but if the Seahawks were to push the envelope and ditch him for Howell (or someone else on the open market or draft), they may be able to net better results than before.

The Seahawks could also crash and burn by cutting Smith, but at least they will find a way out of purgatory and acquire the draft picks necessary to truly build into a top-tier contender once again.

More Seahawks News

Clock Ticking For Seahawks to Land Desired Offensive Coordinator

Seahawks OC Candidate Interviews With AFC Team

Seahawks, Lions O-Line Coach to Meet For Second Offensive Coordinator Interview

Seahawks 2024 Season Awards: Surprise TE Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Is Byron Leftwich Dark Horse to Land Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News