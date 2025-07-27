Kenny McIntosh injury update: Seahawks fear the worst with RB
The Seattle Seahawks had some unfortunate news on Saturday with third-year running back Kenny McIntosh suffering a knee injury. McIntosh had to be carried off the field during their fourth training camp practice of the year.
McIntosh went down during the special teams portion of practice and was unable to put any weight on the leg, which is usually not a good sign. While the team is still awaiting further test results, there's already concern that McIntosh could be out for an extended period.
Kenny McIntosh injury feared to be serious
According to Adam Schefter, the fear is that McIntosh suffered a torn ACL, which would put an end to his season before it begins.
A seventh-round pick out of Georgia, McIntosh had just 31 rushing attempts last season, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He finds himself in a crowded running back room, led by Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
RELATED: Seattle Seahawks have three players to watch, and they’re all on offense
McIntosh was set to battle seventh-round pick Damien Martinez for the third spot on the depth chart. Last year, they carried just three on the roster all year.
Martinez was considered a potential steal in the final round of the 2025 NFL draft, following a 1,000-yard season for Miami. Still, McIntosh had the edge due to his experience, which gave him a clearer path to the 53-man roster.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider confirms 5th-round pick leading depth chart at key spot
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks releasing TE Noah Fant
How Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe punished himself for non-perfect pass
Richard Sherman calls out Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons comments