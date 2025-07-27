All Seahawks

Kenny McIntosh injury update: Seahawks fear the worst with RB

After being helped off the field Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks fear the worst for Kenny McIntosh.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh signals first down after a run against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh signals first down after a run against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks had some unfortunate news on Saturday with third-year running back Kenny McIntosh suffering a knee injury. McIntosh had to be carried off the field during their fourth training camp practice of the year.

McIntosh went down during the special teams portion of practice and was unable to put any weight on the leg, which is usually not a good sign. While the team is still awaiting further test results, there's already concern that McIntosh could be out for an extended period.

Kenny McIntosh injury feared to be serious

According to Adam Schefter, the fear is that McIntosh suffered a torn ACL, which would put an end to his season before it begins.

A seventh-round pick out of Georgia, McIntosh had just 31 rushing attempts last season, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He finds himself in a crowded running back room, led by Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks have three players to watch, and they’re all on offense

McIntosh was set to battle seventh-round pick Damien Martinez for the third spot on the depth chart. Last year, they carried just three on the roster all year.

Martinez was considered a potential steal in the final round of the 2025 NFL draft, following a 1,000-yard season for Miami. Still, McIntosh had the edge due to his experience, which gave him a clearer path to the 53-man roster.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks insider confirms 5th-round pick leading depth chart at key spot

What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks releasing TE Noah Fant

How Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe punished himself for non-perfect pass

Richard Sherman calls out Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons comments

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News