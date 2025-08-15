'Madden 26' simulation predicts another early playoff exit for Seattle Seahawks
What does 2025 have in store for the Seattle Seahawks? That's anybody's guess. They have undergone serious changes on offense, and there is a wide variety of possible outcomes after winning 10 games but missing the playoffs last season.
This year, they could be better with the makeover on offense. The defense will remain stout. They could also implode because Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp are decidedly not Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. Anything can happen. Madden 26, the latest hit football simulator from EA Sports, has an idea, though.
Madden simulation sees playoff exit for Seahawks despite solid season
What will Sam Darnold look like in the Seahawks system? Is their offensive line good enough to keep him up and provide lanes for Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet? Can Seattle's defense carry them far? According to Madden 26, the answer is yes.
This is because CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan ran a simulation that had Seattle not only making the playoffs but landing the top wild-card spot. This implies that they were better than the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, the two other wild cards. They were also better than most of the NFC West, just not every single team.
Unfortunately, a trip to Tampa Bay ended the season. It is very plausible, given the depth of the NFC West and how bad the NFC South, that Seattle was a better team than the Buccaneers in this simulation, but home-field advantage won out, as Seattle fell 28-17.
The Bucs went on to lose to the top seed Green Bay, so the Seahawks might've had a hard time with them anyway. The Packers ended up winning the Super Bowl on a literal Hail Mary as time expired, which would be an incredible feat.
While an obvious step in the right direction, just in making the playoffs, an early exit was certainly disappointing for the Seahawks. Still, after falling short of the postseason, a Seahawks return trip would be a nice turnaround.
