Manti Te'o believes Bobby Wagner is still the best linebacker in the NFL

Former Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner is one of the best linebackers in the league.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner on the Fox Sports set on radio row.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner on the Fox Sports set on radio row. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is continuing to make a name for himself.

Going into 14th season in the league and second with the Washington Commanders, Wagner is continuing to establish himself as one of the best linebackers in the league.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o ranked the top 10 linebackers in the NFL and placed Wagner at No. 1.

NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagne
NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Drafted one year before me, Wagner is a player I watched and whose game I tried to emulate. He is one of the most cerebral players at the linebacker position, which is why the 10-time Pro Bowler has been able to play at such a high level throughout his career," Teo wrote.

"He's great at dissecting plays and alerting the defense pre-snap, and his post-snap reactions are precise, as he rarely takes a false step. Naturally, the 35-year-old has slowed some, recording three of his lowest Pro Football Focus coverage grades in the last four seasons, but his ability to move efficiently has allowed him to stay near the top of the league in tackling, blitzing and run-stuffing."

Wagner, 35, may be with the Commanders now, but he will always be remembered for his days with the Seahawks.

He was a second-round pick by the Commanders in 2012 and played 10 seasons with the Seahawks from 2012-21. After one year with his hometown Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Wagner returned to the pacific northwest to play for the Seahawks in 2023.

Now, he's in his second season with the Commanders playing for former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner kneels during a fourth quarter injury by a teammate
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner kneels during a fourth quarter injury by a teammate. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

