FOX analyst highlights underrated aspect of Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp's game
NFL wide receivers earn the big bucks for their ability to make big plays, but their ability to block can be a very nice bonus.
In that respect, the Seattle Seahawks' big free agent signing is one of the best in the business.
Cooper Kupp, who signed with his hometown Seahawks after eight years with the rival Los Angeles Rams, is obviously a very productive pass rusher. In his time with the Rams, he caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also had one of the best seasons ever for a wideout in 2021, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to win Offensive Player of the Year and eventually Super Bowl MVP.
However, he's also a fantastic run-blocker, one of the best in the league, in fact. During an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob," NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth praised Kupp for his exceptional blocking ability.
“Cooper Kupp is one of the great – not good, but great – wide receivers in this league from the standpoint of having duality and really being involved in the run game,” Schlereth said. “Back in Los Angeles, they developed a package that was one tight end and Cooper Kupp. And the reason they called it 11 1/2 personnel is because all they ran out of that was their 12 personnel (two tight ends) package.
“And so you were getting some type of big base personnel (from the defense) where you have extra linebackers in. But Cooper Kupp is so diligent and so good on the edge in the run game – he blocks things in combination with tight ends, in combinations with tackles – where he’s like having an extra tight end. So it was a real advantage in their run game and what they were able to do.”
Schlereth also noted how Rams head coach Sean McVay referred to their 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) as "11 1/2 personnel," likening Kupp to a second tight end.
Kupp may not be the biggest receiver at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, but he's more than willing to block with all his heart on every play.
