Cooper Kupp believes Seahawks offensive system has championship potential
After just one day of organized team activities with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Cooper Kupp already has high praise for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system. The team began OTAs on Tuesday, May 27, with the first of their nine sessions.
Kupp is familiar with the style of offense Kubiak employs from portions of his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, and he believes it's a scheme that fuels Super Bowl runs. It's not identical to any of the coordinators he played under, of course, but there are similarities.
"I just believe in this style of offense, what it is, the detail that's involved in making it happen," Kupp said per the team's official website. "I think it's the kind of offense you have to run if you want to win championships. We've got guys across the board, and guys are bought into it and are starting to understand what we're trying to get done. It's exciting [to] bring that stuff alive."
Although he spent eight years with the Rams, Kupp beginning his first offseason with the Seahawks is a homecoming. Kupp was born and raised in Yakima before playing his college career at Eastern Washington University. He now gets to play for his once-hometown team.
"It felt good," Kupp added. "Everyone's learning a new offense, coming in after a few weeks, and it's the first time running against people, it's always different — you can run things on air all the time, but there's nothing like getting out there, 11 on 11, thinking fast and making decisions and all that. The energy was great, guys are excited, and that's all you can ask for on Day 1."
Kubiak was previously the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 2024. The Saints' offense scored a combined 91 points in New Orleans' first two games last season before sliding, showing the ceiling of Kubiak's scheme. He was previously the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2021.
The Seahawks and Kupp have lofty aspirations in 2025 after the franchise moved on from the one-year trial of Ryan Grubb. Kupp will be a pivotal piece in making it all come together.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Shaun Alexander shares with Kay Adams what he told Jalen Milroe
Seahawks reset defense around Ravens superstar in 5-year NFL redraft
NFL analyst picks emerging Seahawks OT for new offensive line award
Former Seahawk says WR room got along great - after Percy Harvin left