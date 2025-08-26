Mike Macdonald lays out Seahawks' game plan for Jalen Milroe as a rookie
The Seattle Seahawks added Sam Darnold in free agency this offseason to replace Geno Smith as their starter. Darnold was excellent in 2024, but he’s also had more than his share of struggles during his career. Seattle is banking on him having similar success this season, but still added depth behind him to develop a potential starter down the road.
With the 92nd overall pick in Round 3, the Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Known for his game-breaking rushing ability, Milroe has to work on his accuracy to reach his full potential. That doesn’t mean Seattle won’t find a way to utilize him as a rookie.
Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that he expects to have packages for Milroe to get time on the field. He also sees the rookie taking reps with the starters in practice, which should help speed along his development.
“We’re going to have plays in game plans for Jalen, and he’s going to rep those with the ones,” Macdonald said via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.
The head coach acknowledged that Milroe needs those reps to improve, but added that his time in practice will be based on how many snaps Darnold needs.
“However we build the package for him going into games, he needs those reps in walk-through and full speed. So that’s going to be important,” Macdonald said. “How we do it, who gets how many reps (in practice) — obviously Sam, it starts with how many reps he needs to get ready, and we’ll work off from there.”
It seems Milroe’s reps in practice will rely on how comfortable Darnold is in the offense. That said, he should still get some opportunities during games as a rookie.
