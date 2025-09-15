Mike Macdonald updates timeline for Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori
Even without two of their top defensive backs, the Seattle Seahawks managed to hold the Pittsburgh Steelers under 20 points in their 31-17 Week 2 win on Sunday.
While that's a credit to Seattle's defensive depth, they also want to get Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori back on the field as soon as possible. Head coach Mike Macdonald feels good about the team's chances this week.
Witherspoon, Emmanwori trending towards practicing
In an interview on Seattle Sports 710AM's Brock and Salk radio show, Macdonald provided encouraging updates about both Witherspoon and Emmanwori, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Macdonald said Emmanwori, who suffered a high ankle sprain four snaps into the Seahawks' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, has a chance to practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. That would potentially put him in line to play in Seattle's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 21.
Witherspoon (knee) is less likely to practice, but could potentially still play against New Orleans. Henderson noted that's "not something they want to regularly do," but it's an option for both Witherspoon and the team.
Those would be huge additions to a defense that has already had a solid start to the 2025 season. The Seahawks have held the 49ers and Steelers to 17 points each, and Pittsburgh produced just 267 yards of offense against Seattle.
The Seahawks are tied for third in the league with four takeaways through two weeks of the season (pending the Monday Night Football games), all of which have come via interceptions. They have just four sacks (T-13th), but the defense is consistently putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks while allowing under 100 rushing yards per game.
Witherspoon and Emmanwori are both expected to boost that run defense, as they are each enforcers who provide a massive athleticism boost. Emmanwori should enter a large role immediately after getting healthy, which is why the team spent a second-round pick on him.
