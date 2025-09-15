Seahawks established as NFL's third-biggest favorite in Week 3
After Sunday's impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers that featured the continued dominance of the defense and this season's "arrival" of running back Kenneth Walker, the Seattle Seahawks are suddenly feeling pretty good about themselves.
Despite what's in their rearview mirror. And because of what lies directly in front of them.
The Seahawks can't help but lament the Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which they allowed a late touchdown pass and then fumbled inside the 10-yard line in the final minute. But at 1-1, they are heavily favored to get off to a decent 2-1 start Sunday at Lumen Field against the lowly New Orleans Saints.
MORE: Seahawks keep DK Metcalf mostly-contained in foiled revenge game vs. Steelers
NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals (20-13) and Niners (26-21) both recorded wins over the Saints. Now it's time for the Seahawks to make their relative layup as well.
The Seahawks are favored by 7.5 points over the Saints, the third-largest spread of Week 3. Only the Buffalo Bills (12.5 at home against the Miami Dolphins) and Green Bay Packers (8.5 on the road against the Cleveland Browns) are bigger favorites next weekend.
The Saints, led by first-year head coach Kellen Moore and quarterbacked by Spencer Rattler, have managed only four offensive touchdowns in two games. The trip to the Pacific Northwest will be New Orleans' first road game of the season.
MORE: What has happened to the Seattle Seahawks' traditional home-field advantage?
The Seahawks' defense should have no problem containing the Saints' anemic offense. For another advantage, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak knows New Orleans' personnel from serving in the same role for the Saints in 2024.
At 1-1 the Seahawks find themselves at the bottom of a tough NFC West in which every other team is 2-0. They should win this game at Lumen Field, but home games have been more than tricky recently.
The noise and the 12s and the beautiful building aren't exactly teaming up to make Lumen a definitive advantage for the Seahawks. In their last 10 home games the Seahawks are 3-7. And with Sunday's win, they are 8-1 in their last nine on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from wild Week 2 road win over Steelers
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 2 statement win in Pittsburgh
Klint Kubiak, Seahawks keep innovating on the Eagles’ tush push
Seahawks score jaw-dropping special teams touchdown vs. Steelers