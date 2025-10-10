NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks' biggest breakout player for 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a hot start at 3-2, and for the most part, everyone who was expected to contribute has done so. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are dealing in the passing game, while the defense - led by stars such as defensive end Leonard Williams and linebacker Ernest Jones IV - has been strudy for the most part.
On the other hand, there haven't been a ton of breakout contributors on either side of the ball. At least, that's what some analysts believe.
When looking at each team's biggest breakout player of the season so far, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon chose running back Kenneth Walker III for the Seahawks. Walker, who turns 25 later this month, has 330 rushing yards and three touchdowns through five games this season.
"We could have gone with another tight end in AJ Barner considering his four touchdowns, but Walker has been a huge factor in four consecutive games while improving his YPA from 3.7 in 2024 to 4.9 in 2025," Gagnon wrote.
Walker is enjoying a strong start to the season, and is actually averaging a career-best 4.9 yards per attempt. However, it's a bit odd to call him a breakout player at this stage of his career.
The former Michigan State superstar burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns to finish as the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Yes, his production has declined each year since then and injuries have not been kind to him, but if that rookie season doesn't count as a "breakout performance," then what does?
If one doesn't consider Walker a breakout option, then there are a few other Seahawks players making strong cases for themselves. On offense, Barner has to be the standout, as the second-year pro currently ranks second among tight ends with four touchdowns (Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles has five).
On defense, another second-year pro is making a name for himself in defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. The former No. 16 overall pick had an underwhelming rookie season, but has shown considerable improvement with 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks through five games.
Hopefully, more breakout stars enter the race in the coming weeks as the Seahawks continue to push for a playoff spot.
