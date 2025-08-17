NFL analyst suggests Seahawks should cut former Day 3 Cowboys draft pick
The Seattle Seahawks don't have too many players in line to be surprise cuts this season. Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have done a great job rebuilding the roster in a hurry; however, they made all their major roster moves earlier this offseason.
Seattle said goodbye to long-time wide receiver Tyler Lockett, releasing him in a cost-cutting move. They also traded quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf. That's why it's not surprising to see defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna named as the player Seattle should cut heading into the regular season.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport selected one player from every franchise, saying Bohanna is the one who Seattle should release. A former sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Bohanna is a massive player at 6-foot-4 and 355 pounds. He's also been a journeyman, playing for four teams in four seasons.
"Bohanna is an OK depth piece. He has kicked around the NFL for four years, with stops in Dallas, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle along the way. He has 13 NFL starts under his belt," Davenport says.
"But he isn't a potential difference-maker with untapped potential—he's a 26-year-old, 355-pound road-grader who has all of 39 tackles and as many sacks in the pros as I do. He could still end up on Seattle's practice squad, but the fact that he'd probably clear waivers is telling in and of itself."
Davenport is correct that Bohanna could be a solid addition to the practice squad, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him cut ahead of Week 1.
