Alabama teammate: Seahawks getting 'natural-born leader' in Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe boasts athleticism matched by few, if any, at his position, but his best asset may just be his mental game.
In just over a week since arriving in Seattle, Milroe has said virtually all the right things in his several media appearances. Humble, accountable, relatable, Milroe seems to have the qualities one would want in the locker room.
No one in the building is more qualified to speak on Milroe's leadership than rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, who played with him at Alabama. When asked about his collegiate and now professional teammate on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob," Ouzts had nothing but good things to say.
"Oh yeah, I love playing with Milly [Milroe]," Ouzts said. "We came in, same recruiting class, just came in head down, just really with the grind mentality. Nobody has a better work ethic than that kid. I mean, he'll always be there, no matter what time of day I come in he's upstairs talking with the coaches, doing something in the playbook. He's going to come in with a worker's mindset, and he's a natural-born leader as well. He's not afraid to call guys out, he'll stand up and he'll always do what's right when nobody's looking."
Ouzts, who played tight end at Alabama but will play fullback in Seattle, was never a major receiving threat as he mostly saw action as a blocker. Still, he worked very closely with Milroe throughout their careers, and for the quarterback's leadership to stand out at a top-notch program, that bodes very well for Seattle.
By his own admission, Milroe has some work to do as a player, especially as a passer. However, having a good head on his shoulders means he'll do everything he can to get there.
