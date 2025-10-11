All Seahawks

NFL experts agree Seahawks-Jaguars will be decided by late field goal

Though only three of five NFL.com experts are picking the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, all agree it will be close game decided in the final two minutes.

At the risk of putting the 12s through yet another heart-pounding finish, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game many experts will come down to a late field goal.

In other words, after the 23-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 and the 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday at Lumen Field ... buckle up. Here we go again.

In its weekly predictions, NFL.com's five experts are split about the winner of the game but not about the competitive nature. All five of the analysts predict a final-score margin of four points or less. Three of the five pick the Seahawks to win in Florida, including editor Gennaro Filice.

The expert predicts the Seahawks will improve to 4-2 with a 27-23 victory over the team that last Monday night recorded a dramatic comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Writes Filice in his breakdown:

"The Seahawks have proven to be road warriors under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, boasting a sparkling 9-1 record in the unfriendly confines since the beginning of last season. Seattle has actually won eight roadies in a row -- a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL -- with three of the victories coming by double digits."

The Seahawks face the Jags at 10 a.m. Sunday.

