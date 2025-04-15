All Seahawks

NFL free agency: Seahawks among landing spots for ex-Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Could the Seattle Seahawks add another former Dallas Cowboys starter in free agency?

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks passing attack went through some massive changes this offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone. Sam Darnold was signed to replace Smith and so far, Cooper Kupp has been the only suitable replacement at receiver.

That’s why the Seahawks have been visiting with several wideouts ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. They’re expected to add someone early in the draft, but they have to avoid reaching. With other pressing needs, Seattle would be wise to pivot away from the position if that’s not the best player available.

Should this happen, the Seahawks could still find a starting-caliber player in free agency. According to Ronnie Eastham of Bills on SI, they could find that in Amari Cooper.

Eastham names four potential landing spots for Cooper, with Seattle making the cut. He sees the former Dallas Cowboys standout as a potential starter, who can help on the outside.

Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the Jets.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the Jets. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Cooper split time in 2024 with the Bills and Cleveland Browns. Despite topping 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023, he struggled throughout this past season.

There’s a chance injuries have caught up to Cooper, and with Kupp sharing the same concern, this should be an emergency only signing for the Seahawks. Even in that scenario, it might not work out.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

