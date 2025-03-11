NFL free agency: Seahawks get perfect grade for Ernest Jones deal
The Seattle Seahawks made it their mission to invest in their defensive stars at the start of free agency by re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones IV to a three-year, $28.5 million deal.
Jones, 25, was traded to the Seahawks by the Tennessee Titans back in October, and he spent the second half of the year impressing Seattle's defensive coaches.
That's why Over The Cap gave the Seahawks an "A" for their grade on the Jones signing.
"I think this is a terrific deal by the Seahawks. Plenty of teams panicked after the Baun signing a few days ago, but this contract is completely reflective of the market that existed pre Baun. This is much lower than I thought Jones would get in every aspect," Over The Cap writes.
While it was announced that Jones would have offseason knee surgery to make some small repairs, it didn't stop the Seahawks from getting a deal done.
On top of that, the Seahawks were able to get Jones on a bit of a cheaper deal compared to some of the other free agent linebackers across the league. The Philadelphia Eagles paid Zack Baun $17 million per season, while the Kansas City Chiefs gave Nick Bolton $15 million per year.
With Jones only getting $9.5 million per year, the Seahawks save some money that they were able to utilize for other deals, like the three-year, $110.5 million contract for quarterback Sam Darnold or the three-year, $25 million move to bring back defensive tackle Jarran Reed.
This also gives the Seahawks some flexibility to spend in other areas as free agency continues.
