All Seahawks

NFL free agency: Seahawks get perfect grade for Ernest Jones deal

The Seattle Seahawks received a ton of praise for bringing back linebacker Ernest Jones IV on a team-friendly deal.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) returns an interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) returns an interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks made it their mission to invest in their defensive stars at the start of free agency by re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones IV to a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

Jones, 25, was traded to the Seahawks by the Tennessee Titans back in October, and he spent the second half of the year impressing Seattle's defensive coaches.

That's why Over The Cap gave the Seahawks an "A" for their grade on the Jones signing.

Ernest Jones IV
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think this is a terrific deal by the Seahawks. Plenty of teams panicked after the Baun signing a few days ago, but this contract is completely reflective of the market that existed pre Baun. This is much lower than I thought Jones would get in every aspect," Over The Cap writes.

While it was announced that Jones would have offseason knee surgery to make some small repairs, it didn't stop the Seahawks from getting a deal done.

On top of that, the Seahawks were able to get Jones on a bit of a cheaper deal compared to some of the other free agent linebackers across the league. The Philadelphia Eagles paid Zack Baun $17 million per season, while the Kansas City Chiefs gave Nick Bolton $15 million per year.

With Jones only getting $9.5 million per year, the Seahawks save some money that they were able to utilize for other deals, like the three-year, $110.5 million contract for quarterback Sam Darnold or the three-year, $25 million move to bring back defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

This also gives the Seahawks some flexibility to spend in other areas as free agency continues.

Ernest Jones IV
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) is chased down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) as he runs for a first down in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Terms of Sam Darnold deal another great QB value for Seahawks

Seahawks get the QB upgrade they needed with Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks closing in on top 5 teams with most draft capital

CBS Sports releases grades for blockbuster trade of DK Metcalf

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News