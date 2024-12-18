NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Stumble After Packers Loss
The Seattle Seahawks are no longer in the driver's seat after a 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15's edition of Sunday Night Football.
The loss has the Seahawks outside of the NFC playoff picture as the Los Angeles Rams have leapfrogged them for first place in the NFC West.
The defeat also put the Seahawks at No. 15 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's most recent power rankings. The team fell six spots down from No. 9 in last week's rankings.
"I’m not sure if this counts as insight, but when Mike Macdonald decided to punt late in this game and the crowd erupted with boos, it was the first time I can ever remember seeing a coach directly react to crowd noise. Macdonald muttered something like, “it’s fourth-and-five!” This is not to suggest the moment was too big for him or anything like that. If anything, he looked convinced he made the right call (and with Sam Howell back there, I’d agree). Still, just an interesting moment for a young head coach," Orr writes.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Rams are the NFC teams that ranked ahead of the Seahawks.
The Seahawks will look to make up some ground in Week 16 when they host the 12-2 Vikings at Lumen Field.
