NFL Sunday rooting guide for the Seattle Seahawks' bye week
The Seattle Seahawks are enjoying a bye week, which comes after a two-game winning streak. At 5-2, they're sitting atop the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Their division is incredibly tough, but the Seahawks have the talent to pull it off.
Even if they don't win the West, however, they have a good shot of being one of the three Wild Card teams. They just missed out in 2024 despite winning 10 games. Of course, it wouldn't hurt to get a little help to make sure they're not on the outside looking in once again.
That being the case, here's a look at who fans should be rooting for to help Seattle gain ground in the NFC playoff race.
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: Root for a Houston win
This is an easy one. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are on a bye as well, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as the lone NFC West team in action this week.
They travel to Houston to take on a struggling Texans' team. At just 2-4, they're heading in the wrong direction, but Seattle fans should be rooting for C.J. Stroud and company to get things back on track this weekend.
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Root for a Buffalo win
The Carolina Panthers are suddenly a solid team, riding a three-game winning streak. They're 4-3, which has them in contention for a Wild Card spot. For that reason, the Seahawks would prefer to see the AFC team get the win and knock Carolina down a peg.
Buffalo will be extra motivated after their bye week, which followed two losses. The Panthers are also without Bryce Young, with Andy Dalton getting the start.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens: Root for a Baltimore win
Here's another NFC team taking on an AFC foe. The Chicago Bears are off to a 4-2 start, so a win would tie them with the Seahawks. For that reason, a Baltimore win would be ideal, since again, the AFC team isn't going to beat them in a tiebreaker.
