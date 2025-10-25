Seahawks' Byron Murphy proves he's one of the most disruptive players in the NFL
Last season was a great sign for things to come for the Seattle Seahawks with then rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. As a rookie, Murphy accumulated 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks, and 21 pressures in 14 games played. Despite not being able to finish the big plays, Murphy caused a lot of disruption in the backfield and pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
This season, Murphy has been playing like one of the most explosive defenders in the league, even though he is a nose tackle. His massive frame, athleticism, explosive get-off at the snap of the ball, and surprising speed while chasing down the ball carrier. Through the first seven games this season, Murphy has accounted for 29 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and nine quarterback hits.
IDL pressures from a 1-tech, 2-tech, or 2i alignment.
Byron Murphy - 16
=====big gap=====
Vita Vea - 11
Jordan Davis - 10
Kobie Turner - 9
DJ Reader - 8
Sheldon Rankins - 8
Moro Ojomo - 7
Dexter Lawrence - 7
Nathan Shepherd - 7
Javon Hargrave - 7
Maliek Collins - 7
Murphy has been dominating one statistic that proves he is one, if not the best, interior pass rusher in the league. Bootleg Football Podcast host and football analyst Brett Kollman has a list of the impactful pass rushers from the interior, and where Murphy is from other defensive linemen isn’t close. Murphy has accounted for 16 quarterback pressures from the 1-technique, 2-technique, or 2i alignment.
The next closest interior defensive lineman is Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea with 11. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is the only other player to create 10 or more pressures from this alignment through this point of the season.
Murphy is a part of a Seahawks defense that is highly efficient in many areas, but especially at stopping the run. The Seahawks are second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (74.2 yards). He is a part of a dominant group of defensive linemen, along with defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.
Murphy and the Seahawks’ defense are incredibly clutch at stopping the run in key situations. In Seattle’s 27-19 Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, the Seahawks only allowed one fourth-down conversion out of four attempts. Murphy was one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the Seahawks’ big Monday Night Football win.
He was highly disruptive in the Week 6 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Murphy accounted for four quarterback hits on top of the 17 total team hits on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The former first-rounder from the 2024 NFL Draft is proving to be one of the most disruptive defenders in the league and a franchise defender for Seattle.
