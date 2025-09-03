No difference between Seahawks' QB Sam Darnold and Geno Smith according to NFL insider
The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback switch from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold is negligible, at least in the eyes of one NFL insider.
In his first quarterback rankings of the season, The Athletic's Jeff Howe slots Darnold at No. 14 just a few spots ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' Geno Smith at 17th. More interestingly, Smith - who threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns for the 12s last season, finished 2024 ranked 15th, one spot from where Darnold begins 2025.
At the top of the rankings are the usual suspects: 1. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, 2. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and No. 3 Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Seahawks decided to let Smith leave in free agency, where he joins former coach Pete Carroll in Vegas. After a stellar season for the Minnesota Vikings which had him ranked as high as No. 9, Darnold joined head coach Mike Macdonald's team in March.
Darnold, who was almost perfect in his only preseason appearance, leads the Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular-season opener Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field.
In a crowded, talented division, all four quarterbacks are ranked between Nos. 10-15. The Niners' Brock Purdy is 10th, followed by Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams at No. 11, Darnold at 14 and the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray 15th.
