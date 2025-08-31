ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks playoff run behind 'massive' defense
Will Sam Darnold be as good this season as he was last year? How will the Seattle Seahawks' replace DK Metcalf? Can Kenneth Walker stay healthy enough to be dominant? Those are pressing offensive questions that worry not only the 12s but also the national media.
But when it comes to head coach Mike Macdonald's defense, there's seems to be consensus confidence.
Earlier this week NBC Sports' Chris Simms said he "loves" the Seahawks' defense. Then The Athletic predicted Seattle to finish with the league's No. 1-ranked defensive unit. Now comes ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, projecting the unit to be so good that it leads the team all the way to the playoffs.
In making a "bold prediction" for all 32 teams ahead of next week's season-opening games, Graziano says of Seattle: "Don't be surprised if ... their defense keeps them in the playoff race."
His thought process: "The Seahawks ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency and defensive EPA last year in Mike Macdonald's first season as their coach, but they still finished in the middle of the pack in yards allowed and points allowed. In their second year in Macdonald's system, they should be dominant. His defense has worked everywhere he has been, including the Ravens and the University of Michigan. His ability to scheme up pressures is as good as anyone's. It takes time to learn a new scheme, but after playing in it for a year, Seattle's defensive players are primed for a massive season on that side of the ball."
