All Seahawks

ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks playoff run behind 'massive' defense

ESPN is joining the national media in trumpeting the Seattle Seahawks' defense for the 2025 season.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Sam Darnold be as good this season as he was last year? How will the Seattle Seahawks' replace DK Metcalf? Can Kenneth Walker stay healthy enough to be dominant? Those are pressing offensive questions that worry not only the 12s but also the national media.

But when it comes to head coach Mike Macdonald's defense, there's seems to be consensus confidence.

MORE: NFL analyst makes bizarre Seahawks prediction

Earlier this week NBC Sports' Chris Simms said he "loves" the Seahawks' defense. Then The Athletic predicted Seattle to finish with the league's No. 1-ranked defensive unit. Now comes ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, projecting the unit to be so good that it leads the team all the way to the playoffs.

In making a "bold prediction" for all 32 teams ahead of next week's season-opening games, Graziano says of Seattle: "Don't be surprised if ... their defense keeps them in the playoff race."

MORE: Insider predicts Seahawks defense does something they haven't since 2015 season

His thought process: "The Seahawks ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency and defensive EPA last year in Mike Macdonald's first season as their coach, but they still finished in the middle of the pack in yards allowed and points allowed. In their second year in Macdonald's system, they should be dominant. His defense has worked everywhere he has been, including the Ravens and the University of Michigan. His ability to scheme up pressures is as good as anyone's. It takes time to learn a new scheme, but after playing in it for a year, Seattle's defensive players are primed for a massive season on that side of the ball."

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates a fourth down stop against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates a fourth down stop against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks considered trading for Micah Parsons prior to blockbuster deal

4 surprising takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster

Mike Macdonald finally reveals the Seahawks’ starting offensive line

Seahawks expand their wardrobe with slick new rivalries uniform

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.