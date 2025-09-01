All Seahawks

Oddsmakers say Seahawks have less than 1% chance at Super Bowl

Despite all their improvements, the Seattle Seahawks aren't a postseason favorite.

Connor Benintendi

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Even with all their improvements this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are far from a favorite to reach Super Bowl LX in 2026. They are a proper sleeper, especially if Seattle can win the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

Regardless, oddsmakers aren't exactly putting their eggs in the Seahawks' basket as Week 1 of the season gets underway. CBS Sports published a recent power rankings that placed Seattle 16th in the league, giving them a 0.64% chance of reaching the NFL title game.

Additionally, the Seahawks were given just a 17.77% chance to win their division, which ranked third among the four NFC West teams. The San Francisco 49ers were given the highest chance (37.87%), while the Los Angeles Rams were second (29.41%).

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

At this point, odds and percentages are essentially just conjecture. It obviously affects bettors, but doesn't have any real impact on whether a team will have success or not. On paper, Seattle has a much better chance of pushing into the postseason than it did in 2024.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks poised for a rise heading into 2025. The offense is the biggest question mark, which has likely made many people hesitant to predict progress. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has much more NFL playcalling experience than Ryan Grubb did last year, however, and the offensive line should be improved.

Defensively, Seattle only got better. There's a very real chance that the Seahawks have a top 10 or even top 5 defensive unit this season. The best teams in the Seahawks' franchise history were led by the defense.

